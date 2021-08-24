Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.29. 28,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,604. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

