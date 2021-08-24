Analysts Offer Predictions for Stevanato Group Spa’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STVN. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE STVN opened at $25.73 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

