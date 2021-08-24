Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcontinental’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.00 million.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

