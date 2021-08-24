Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT at €36.36

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.36 ($42.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Beta

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.