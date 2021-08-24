Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT at $164.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBOEY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.67 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

