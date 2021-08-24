Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

