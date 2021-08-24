Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target at $182.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.56. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

