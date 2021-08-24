Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $21.53

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.53.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 431,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

