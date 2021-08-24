Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) in the last few weeks:
- 8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$53.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.
TSU opened at C$45.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.18. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$19.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.7051925 earnings per share for the current year.
