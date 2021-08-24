Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$53.00.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

TSU opened at C$45.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.18. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$19.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Trisura Group Ltd alerts:

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.7051925 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.