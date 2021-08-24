Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $48,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 39.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,864. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.