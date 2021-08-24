AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.