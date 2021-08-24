Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 504,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

