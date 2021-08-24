Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Nwam LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 2,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 41.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $709.25. 486,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $702.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

