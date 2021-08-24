Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.