Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,961. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.84.

