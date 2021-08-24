Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.40. 88,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.