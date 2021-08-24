Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.20. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,962. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

