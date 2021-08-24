Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $210,200.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

