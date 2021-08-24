ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

