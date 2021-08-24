ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

