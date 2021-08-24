ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Walmart by 14.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 39.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.