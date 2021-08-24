ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $422.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $422.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.