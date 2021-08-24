ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 494 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

