ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

