Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

