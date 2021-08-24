Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 30.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its stake in Ball by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,355,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

BLL stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

