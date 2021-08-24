Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

