Arizona State Retirement System Has $8 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $581.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.