Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 598.0% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $3,149,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

