Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,020 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $352,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $934,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

