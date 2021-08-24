Arizona State Retirement System Sells 70 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

RMD stock opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

