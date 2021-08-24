Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.