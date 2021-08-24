Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

