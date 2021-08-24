Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 180 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allegion were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $131,548,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegion by 1,852.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,678,621 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

