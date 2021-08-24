Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $32,000 Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 205.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 118,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.