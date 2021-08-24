Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $31,000 in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $376,000.

Shares of VEGI opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23.

