Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 337,792 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 337,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

