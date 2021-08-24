Arnhold LLC Makes New Investment in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth $466,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth $304,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,939,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,486. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

