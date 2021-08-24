Arnhold LLC Sells 15,189 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $6,610,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,415. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

