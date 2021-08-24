Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

ARESF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARESF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

