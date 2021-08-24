Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. 989,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

