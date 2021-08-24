Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 273,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

