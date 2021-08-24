Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. 444,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,180. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

