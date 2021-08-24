Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $210,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

