Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,010 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $621.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

