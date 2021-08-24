Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,570 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.60.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

