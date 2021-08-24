AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,624 ($112.67) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,464.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

