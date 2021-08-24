Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 557,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

