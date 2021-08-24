Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,115.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $352.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.33. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $353.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

