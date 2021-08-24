Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $93,718.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.